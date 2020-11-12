Ladies enter playoffs as district champs, fall in regionals

RAYNE - With a win over Church Point to finish out district lay with a perfect 8-0 slate and another district championship, the No. 13 ranked Rayne High School Lady Wolves Volleyball Team was ready for post-season.

Rayne hosted No. 20 seeded Frederick Douglas High School of the New Orleans area in their opening round of the playoffs.

No problem as the Lady Wolves handled the Bobcats in the bi-district contest in three games (25-10, 25-12, 25-17) in front of the Rayne crowd.

Leading Rayne’s net play were Jenyth Allen and as Sarigh Micthell with 12 and 10 kills, respectively; followed closely by Emma Guidry, Camille Arceneaux and Hannah Istre each with nine kills.

Mitchell added a block and seven aces, while Ava Thibodeaux served five aces.

Running the offense were Analie Dupuis and Demi Billings with 29 and 24 assists, respectively.

On defense for the Lady Wolves were Gracie Dupuis with 11 digs, Evyn Shreve and Analie Dupuis with 10 each, Isabel Latiolais with seven, and Emma Guidry and Ava Thibodeaux each with five.

“The girls played extremely well against Fredrick Douglass on Wednesday,” stated Rayne High School Head Coach Stephanie Garrett. “They executed the offense and served the ball well.”

With the bi-district win behind, Rayne faced the state’s No. 4 team, Cabrini High School (also of New Orleans), the returning 2019 state champions.

The Lady Wolves fought hard, but took it on the chin with a 3-0 loss to the Crescents (9-25, 11-25, 11-25).

“In the second round game against Cabrini the girls where a little intimidated,” noted Garrett. “When you walk into a gym there are banners with volleyball state runner - up and/or state champions for almost the last 10 years its hard to get into the right mental state.

“The girls played hard, but we just did not execute our offense very well. Cabrini is a very good team and we saw that first hand.”

In a rather abbreviated offensive game for Rayne, Emma Guidry had three kills, with Analie Dupuis and Jenyth Allen each with two.

Sarigh Mitchell donated two blocks while Guidry also added three blocks on the day.

Analie Dupuis, Demi Billings and Sarigh Mitchell each donated assists, while the Rayne High defense was led by Evyn Shreve, Grayci Dupuis, Ava Thibodeaux, Analie Dpuis and Hannah Istre.

“The girls gained a lot of respect this year considering we had two freshman, two sophomores and two juniors on the floor most of the time,” Garrett continued. “We had two seniors that we will miss, but we will also have more experience returning next year than we have had in the past.

“The girls are looking forward to next year and going even further into the playoffs.

“I am extremely proud of all the girls on the way they have grown and come together with everything else going on this year. This year will be one to remember for sure on many levels.”