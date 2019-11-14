Local student among UL Homecoming royalty

LAFAYETTE - April Nicole Pruitt and Jonathan Alexander reigned as queen and king of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s 2019 Homecoming.

Pruitt, Alexander and the eight other members of the Homecoming Court rode in the annual Homecoming Parade held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, throughout Lafayette.

Later that day, members were presented during halftime of the Homecoming game. The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns face the Texas State Bobcats at 4 p.m. at Cajun Field.

Any registered student organization or athletic team could submit nominations for the court. A panel of faculty, staff, student-athletes and student leaders interviewed the applicants, and assigned scores to each.

The 10 nominees with the highest scores became members of the court. The highest-scoring female and male applicants were Pruitt and Alexander.

Included on this year’s court is Brooklyn Alexandra Fields-Meaux, a junior from Rayne majoring in journalism.

During her time at UL Lafayette, Fields-Meaux has been a part of the Office of Orientation for two years and a National Association of Black Journalists Award recipient. Fields-Meaux works at the Acadia Parish Library branch in Rayne and teaches art classes for local nursing homes.

She is the daughter of George Meaux and Connie Fields-Meaux of Rayne and was nominated by SOUL Camp.

Other court members include:

• Jonathan Alexander is a senior from New Orleans majoring in finance. He was nominated by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.

• Hailey Boutte is a junior from Shreveport majoring in strategic communication with a concentration in public relations. She was nominated by the Student Orientation Staff.

• Bria Burrell is a senior from Franklin, La., majoring in public relations. She was nominated by Chi Alpha Christian Fellowship.

• Yusef Garrett Davis is a senior from Baton Rouge majoring in kinesiology with a concentration in sports management. He was nominated by the Black Student Union.

• Dylan Hebert is a senior from Lafayette, La., majoring in secondary social studies education. He was nominated by the Student Government Association.

• Elijah List is a junior from Springhill majoring in strategic communication with a concentration in public relations. He was nominated by the Public Relations Student Society of America.

• April Nicole Pruitt is a senior from Opelousas, La., majoring in biology. She was nominated by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

• Adam Roach is a senior from New Orleans majoring in computer science. He was nominated by Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity.

• Madison Scioneaux is a senior from Thibodaux majoring in marketing. She was nominated by the Panhellenic Council.