Rayne Holiday Marketplace cancelled due to Covid mandate

RAYNE - Another victim of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the anticipated weekend Rayne Holiday Marketplace planned at The Depot was cancelled.

Although the central Marketplace event was cancelled, Rayne citizens were asked to support the local businesses during annual “Shop Small Business Saturday.”

In her announcement made on a social media post on Thursday, the Chamber’s Business Development Coordinator Jennifer Autin commented:

“It is with a heavy heart that the Rayne Chamber has no choice, but to cancel our scheduled Holiday Marketplace for Saturday, November 28th.

The Governor placed our state in a COVID-19 mandate with modified Phase 2 regulations, which puts us over the allotted occupancy.

On the same note, Small Business Saturday is not cancelled and we encourage all of you to shop local. Our ornament drawing and Farm to Table Drawing will be held on Monday, Nov. 30. You may bring in your ornaments on Monday starting at 10 a.m. You may also purchase Cattle Raffle tickets, as well, up until Monday.

We would like to thank everyone that worked so hard to put this event together. We will be making calls to everyone involved and giving our vendors options for posting their items on Facebook. Thanks so much for your understanding.”

Announcement will be made for the next quarterly Marketplace date.