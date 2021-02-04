Republican Senators seek to overturn Biden oil and gas policy

Thu, 02/04/2021 - 12:35pm
WASHINGTON, D.C.

Republican Senators introduce legislation aimed at overturning President Biden’s executive orders revoking the Keystone Pipeline permit and oil and gas drilling permit moratorium on federal lands.
Senator Bill Cassidy said the legislation is necessary because he doubts Biden can be talked into reversing these orders.
“I think they are checking the box on climate policy. Doesn’t matter what the rationale is, they are going to do it,” said Cassidy.
The Administration had the US rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement, which calls for member countries to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.
Republicans argue these orders are job killers at a time when the country can’t afford to lose jobs.
“President Biden is a nice man, but I think that he has forgotten about the workers in Scranton Pennsylvania, the workers in Scranton would have made their living working on a project like the Keystone XL Pipeline,” said Cassidy.
Biden has proposed increasing investment in green energy to offset job losses in fossil fuel industries.

