Charles Bob, 80, a native of Crowley, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in San Francisco, California.

A United States Marine Corps veteran, Mr. Bob was a long-distance communication designer for AT&T for 35 years.

He leaves to cherish his memory two sisters, Matilda Savoy of Crowley and Dinah Moore of Church Point; four brothers, Carlton Guidry (Cassandra) of Jennings, Bently Senegal (Angela) of Lafayette, Rhoddrick Bob (Audrey) of Crowley and Kelvin Senegal (Mary) of Church Point; and two brothers-in-law, Kelly Nelson of Crowley and Lloyd Freeman of Crowley.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Velma Senegal Guillory; father, “Lugga” Bob; two sisters, Joy Renee Nelson and Ramona Freeman; four brothers, Godfrey Guidry, Dudley Valier, Allen “Monkey” Cormier and James “Soon” Robert Bob; and one brother-in-law, James Moore.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.