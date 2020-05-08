Private graveside services were held at Woodlawn Mausoleum for Grace Lee Hargrave Cradeur 83, who passed away on May 6, 2020, from Covid-19.

She resided at Encore Nursing and Rehabilitation Center where she was loved by all employees and residents. Grace never missed a social event.

Fr. Jason Vidrine, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, officiated for the services.

Married to her husband, Curvis Cradeur for 66 years at time of his death. They were teenage sweethearts marrying at only 16 year of age. She was survived by one son Clinton Cradeur (Torrie) of Crowley and daughter Felecia Sonnier (Ricky) of Pensacola Florida. Grace was the youngest of seven children born to William and Dolly Sue (Jeter) Hargrave. She was a beloved sister and “nanny” to her nieces and nephews. Most of all she was “maw maw” to her four grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Andrea Cross and husband David of Pensacola, Florida, Chase Cradeur and wife Dana of Fort Hood Killen, Texas, Chad Cradeur and wife Kai of Crowley; and John Michael Sonnier of Pensacola. Great-grandchildren Andrew, Benjamin, Zachary, Joseph, Anthony, Grace, Jacob, Daniel, David, Elijah and Hanna Cross, Aubrey and Charlotte Cradeur. She was also looking forward to meeting her newest great-grandchild Cooper in July.

There was always room at the table for her to feed anyone who showed up and she loved doing it for them.

She and her husband were able to travel to the mountains on many occasions and were happy camping out with their children and family and friends most weekends. Sitting on the dock of her camp and catching fish with her husband was always a time of joy for them.

She was proceeded in death by her parents William and Dolly Hargrave and her in-laws Allision and Melanie Cradeur. Seven siblings, Bertha (Clyde) Coble, Pearl (Wadie) Miller, Edith (Gilbert) Abshire, Viola (Elea) Thibodeaux, Willie (Audrey) Hargrave, Eula Mae (Arick) Simon. Her sister-in-law Lillie Mae Leger.

