Joseph Clyde Melancon

Joseph Clyde “Blackie” Melancon was born to Leoncia and Artilus Melancon on Nov. 19, 1924, on their subsistence farm in Bosco.

Joseph graduated from Rayne High School in 1942.

Joseph entered the United States Marine Corps at the age of 17 in 1943. He served during in the Pacific Theater of World War II, post-World War II reconstruction, the Korean War, and spent three terms in Vietnam.

Joseph was also involved in The Battle at Peleleiu in the fall of 1944. He was Honorably discharged from the USMC with the rank of Master Gunnery Sergeant in 1973 after 30 years of service

Through Joseph’s military career he earned the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, the National Service Medal, the Vietnamese Campaign Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the Vietnamese Service Medal, and the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Medal with Gold Palm.

Joseph met his wife, Gloria Audrey Mogensen, met in 1947 on a blind date. Gloria served as a Navy nurse at the VA Hospital in Long Beach, California, and Joseph was stationed at El Toro Marine Base, California.

Joseph and Gloria were married on the island of Oahu in 1948.

After retiring from the USMC, Joseph proudly worked in Louisiana for his lifelong friend, B.I. Moody as a quality assurance executive at Chart House Corporation for many years.

Gloria predeceased him in 2003. Joseph died on Dec. 23, 2018, at the VA Healthcare Hospital, Long Beach, California, with his daughter and son by his bedside — this was the same hospital where he first met his wife.

He is survived by his sister, Merella Jane (Melancon) McFalls of Rayne; his daughter, Cheri (Melancon) Whitehead, Ph.D., of Irvine, California; his son, Joseph C. Melancon Jr., of Haleiwa, Hawaii; and three grandchildren: Joneau Melancon of Mililani, Hawaii, Audrey Nerissa Melancon of Pahoa, Hawaii, Daniel Joseph Whitehead of Irvine, California; and five great-grandchildren, Kane Melancon Kalili, Kyra Kalili, Zion Cambra, Jozaya Cambra, and Zahani Cambra, all of whom reside in Hawaii.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Buella Guidry, Leo Melancon and Marie Leon.

Joseph was always caring and loving husband and protective father and was devoted to his family. His generous hospitality and tremendous cooking ability provided countless Cajun feasts and holiday meals to be served to family and friends at every special occasion and family get-together.

Joseph’s daughter, son, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren will miss him tremendously for the remainder of their lifetimes and will always treasure the memories he created for them.

Joseph’s only wish was that he would not be forgotten by those he loved and he will certainly be kept in a very special place in their hearts forever.

Joseph will be buried in his full USMC Dress Blues regalia with his wife at Pacific View Cemetery in Newport Beach, California.