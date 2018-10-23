Pine Prairie falls in heartbreaker to Northwest 32-26

The Northwest Raiders toppled the Pine Prairie Panthers Friday night, 32-26, in a back and forth war decided by the very last play.

Pine Prairie wide receiver Isaiah Payne had an impressive 133 yards receiving on seven receptions and a touchdown. Northwest quarterback Montaze Sam also had a great game, going 7-12 with 130 yards passing with a touchdowns. Sam also added 94 yards rushing on nine carries and two touchdowns.

“We didn’t do a lot wrong, Pine Prairie just did a lot of right,” said Northwest head coach Chris Edwards after the game. “We underestimated their team and it almost cost us the game.”

“We played one of the greatest games I’ve ever seen our team play,” said Panthers head coach Yves Prince, unfazed by the devastatingly close loss. “It’s a loss on our record but it’s a win in our hearts”

The game started with Pine Prairie deferring the ball over to Northwest, who returned the kickoff to their 42-yard line. Right away, the Panthers defense asserted their dominance, forcing a quick three and out and making the Raiders punt the ball away.

It didn’t take long for Pine Prairie to get their drive going, as Panthers quarterback Damon Malveaux lobbed a short pass to running back JJ Simms, who returned it all the way into the end zone for a whopping 84 yards and a touchdown. Tim Goutro tacked on the extra point and the Panther earned a quick 7-0 lead with 10:22 left in the first quarter.

Both teams showed impressive defensive capabilities, as the two teams constantly shut each other out.

As Northwest was attempting to punt the ball away on their own 16-yard line after a quick three and out, the punt was blocked, giving the Panthers excellent field position at the Raiders 27-yard line.

Pine Prairie capitalized on their position accordingly, as Malveaux targeted Simms yet again, who sped past the Raiders defense for another touchdown. The kick off the foot of Goutro was good, improving the Panthers lead to 14-0 with 22 seconds left in the first quarter.

Going into the second quarter the Raiders were desperate to find an answer to this suffocating Pine Prairie defense, and eventually their efforts bore fruit. After yet another unsuccessful drive from Northwest, they were forced to punt over the Panthers.

As they received the ball on their own 41-yard line, Pine Prairie looked to continue their momentum on the ensuing drive. Unfortunately, on the first play, Malveaux dropped back to pass to Payne, when he was sacked and lost possession of the ball.

Raider lineman Chad Sam quickly dove on the ball, giving Northwest possession at the Panther 37-yard line. It only took three plays for the newly rejuvenated Raider offense to score, as Montaze Sam punched it in himself from ten yards out.

Northwest then went for a twp-point conversion and were successful when Devin Davis pounded the ball in, leaving the score at 14-8 with 7:48 left in the second quarter.

The Raider defense turned the tables on Pine Prairie on the next drive, forcing them to punt after three quick plays.

Getting the ball back at their own 49-yard line, following the punt, it took Northwest only five plays to find the end zone once again. Sam raced to pay dirt, this time from 14 yards out, to add to the Raider score.

A two-point conversion was attempted a second time, but was unsuccessful as Davis was locked up in the back field. Regardless, the Raiders still improved their score, tying the game up 14-14 with 3:26 left in the second quarter.

The two teams went back and forth with possessions until the Panther defense was able to come through with a turnover. With Northwest facing a third and eight from their own 18-yard line, Sam attempted a pass to Joseph Chapman, who slipped, giving Kyler Carson the opportunity to intercept the ball.

Now with the football, Pine Prairie would need to hurry if they wanted to score again before the half, just having under a minute to play before half. Starting at the Raider 30-yard line, the Panthers marched it to the 12- yard line, where Malveaux would found Payne for the touchdown pass.

The extra point from Goutro was no good this time, giving Pine Prairie a 20-14 lead with only 22 seconds left in the second quarter. That score would remain as the two teams headed to the locker room.

To begin the third quarter, the Northwest defense was able to hold against the relentless Panther offense on Pine Prairie’s first drive and got the ball back at their own four-yard line. After 13 gruelling plays, the Raiders were finally able to come up with something big, as Mekhi Hammond plunged in from the Pine Prairie 10-yard line.

The extra point from Lawrence Pitre was no good, but Northwest still was able to tie the game at 20-20, leaving 3:48 on the clock in the third quarter.

The Panthers felt the pressure on their next drive, as they were forced to a quick three and out, giving the ball back to the Raiders on the Northwest 20-yard line. In seven plays, the Raiders rocketed the ball all the way to the Pine Prairie 3-yard line, where Hammond finished it off with a short run.

Northwest again attempted a two-point conversion, but was once again unsuccessful as Montaze Sam was ultimately sacked. Still, the Raiders earned their first lead of the game, 26-20 with 8:56 left in the fourth quarter.

The entirety of the Panther team had somber expressions as they watched Northwest gain more and more ground. But fate would finally go in their favor on the ensuing kickoff.

Receiving the ball back at the 10-yard line, Simms dashed all 90 yards for the touchdown, revitalizing the deteriorating Pine Prairie team. Although, the extra point off the foot of Goutro was no good the game was tied 26-26 with 8:39 left in the fourth quarter.

Tensions were high as fans and players watched the clock quickly wind down with neither team being able to score. But eventually, the Raiders found success.

Facing a second and 10 from their own 37-yard line, the Panthers looked to create something through the air. Unfortunately, Malveaux was picked off by Davis down field, giving the ball back to Northwest at the Pine Prairie 49-yard line.

In six plays, the Raiders powered through all the way to the Panther 15-yard line. There, Montaze Sam connected with Davis who was already waiting in the end zone. Another unsuccessful two point conversion attempt, gave Northwest a 32-26 with only 52 seconds left.

Starting their drive on the 36-yard line following the kickoff, the Panthers focused on the potential final drive of the game. After a huge six yard sack, Malveaux redeemed himself with a 52-yard bomb to Payne. Now at the Raider 32-yard line, Pine Prairie looked like they just might squeeze out a last second win.

Following three incomplete passes, the Panthers faced a fourth and 10 situation. Both sides of the field were on the edge of their seat, as Malveaux rolled around looking for an open receiver.

But before he could get the ball out of his hand, Malveaux was sacked by Chad Sam, who stripped the ball and recovered the fumble, thus ending the game.

The Panthers fall to 3-5 on the season and will host Crowley at home next week.