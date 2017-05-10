Post 77 plans Memorial Day program, guests invited

RAYNE - During the May meeting of Arceneaux Post 77, American Legion, held Tuesday evening at the local Legion Home, Commander David Guidry reminded members of a number of upcoming special events.

Post 77 will host the 2017 annual Memorial Day program on Sunday, May 28, at 10:30 a.m. Special guests will include family members of veterans who have passed away during the past year, in addition to Gold Star family members. A guest speaker is also included on the morning’s agenda as announced by Chairman Ray Olinger. The general public is urged to attend.

The 2017 spring fundraiser, a pork jambalaya dinner, will be held Sunday, May 21, with ticket sales in full swing at the Legion Home or with local Legionnaires. The delicious jambalaya dinners will be served behind the Legion Home (Locust Street) between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tickets are $8 each. Proceeds will benefit the many programs Post 77 provides for the community and schools.

During Tuesday’s meeting, it was voted upon to re-elect the sitting slate of officers to another term. The new slate of officers will be installed during the July meeting scheduled on July 11 due to the July 4th holiday.

Also to be include during the evening will be the installation of the new Auxiliary officers of Unit 77 and officers for the newly re-organized Sons of the Legion. The joint event will be hosted by the Auxiliares with start time slated for 7 p.m. at the local Legion Home.

Also to be included during the Installation Banquet is the awarding of the Law Enforcement Officer and four 50-year membership awards.

Robert Comeaux gave the memorial report which included the death of long-time legionnaire Gil Cormier on May 1, 2017. He requested all legionnaires to attend the special services to be held at Gossen Funeral Home.

Sick call was also given including Andrus Fontenot, Lloyd Jeffers and Robley Moroux.

Discussion was heard of the annual Boys State Program which will include two Rayne HIgh students. They have already received their registration packets for the summer event slated June 25-July 1 on the campus of Northwestern State University. Local sponsors are Post 77, Rayne Lions Club, Woodmen of the World and Bank of Commerce. Each registration was in hand awaiting the security deposit to be paid by each of the participants.

A reminder was given to all in attendance to take advantage of the new VA Clinic now open in Lafayette. The new Lake Charles Clinic is set to open this summer.

Commander Simon reported of the recent weekend musical entertainment held at the Legion Home, in addition to a banquet held by the Acadiana Sportsman’s League held the previous weekend.

Legion school awards were ordered and a complete list of Post 77 legionnaires who will make presentations during the end of the school year award programs.

Following the maintenance report including projects and repairs recently completed at the Legion Home, Commander Simon accepted a donation from Lisa Soileaux on behalf of her family members who have served in the military. The funds will be used for the installtion for one of four ceiling fans and control switches in need of replacement at the Legion Home. Donations would be appreciated.

Ray Olinger gave the memership report as 164 of 184 locally in addition to on-line dues that he has not received as of date.

With no further business to come before the Post, the meeting was concluded and chicken and sausage gumbo meal was served by the Legion cooks.