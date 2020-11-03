Privat elected to Div. A bench in 15th JDC

Scott Privat will succeed long-time 15th Judicial District Judge John Trahan in Division A after claiming a decisive win over Michael Landry here Tuesday.

Privat, a former public defender and, more recently an assistant district attorney, garnered 15,064 votes, or 63 percent, to Landry’s 8,928 votes, or 37 percent, according to complete but unofficial returns.

Division A is elected by voters in Acadia Parish and is under the 15th JDC jurisdiction, which serves all state district courts in Acadia, Vermilion and Lafayette parishes. The seat will be vacated by Trahan upon conclusion of his final term at the end of this year.

Privat, a Republican, is a graduate of Notre Dame High School and received his B.A. in political science at The Catholic University of America. After graduating from Loyola College of Law in 2008, he returned home to Crowley where he served as partner with his father at Privat and Privat since 2009.

He has been married to Alison Clary Privat since 2008 and they have three children together.

Landry, also a Republican, is a partner in the Crowley firm of Landry, Landry and Landry, where he has practiced with his father and brother since 1999.

He is also a graduate of Notre Dame High School and earned a degree in Finance at LSU. He graduated with moot court honors from Loyola University Law School.

He has been married to Angela Adams Landry for 25 years and they have three children.

In other district judge races that include parts of Acadia Parish:

• Valarie Gotch Garrett and Travis Broussard are headed for a Dec. 5 runoff for the Division B seat, vacated with the retirement this year of Judge Jules D. Edwards III.

Garrett finished Tuesday voting with 7,252 votes, or 49 percent, to Broussard’s 4,108 votes, or 28 percent.

Shytishia “Sam” Flugence garnered 3,342 votes, or 23 percent, in that race.

All three candidates are Democrats.

• Royal Colbert and Amanda Martin will square off on Dec. 5 for the Division D seat, replacing a retiring Judge Edward Rubin.

Colbert had 6,485 votes, or 44 percent, to Martin’s 6,037 votes, or 41 percent, according to complete but unofficial returns Tuesday night.

Dwazenras “Dwa” Smith finished with 2,124 votes, or 15 percent.

All three candidates in that race are Democrats.