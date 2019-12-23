Article Image Alt Text

APSO investigating shooting in Kathy Meadows Apartments

Mon, 12/23/2019 - 6:15pm
FROM STAFF REPORTS, THE CROWLEY POST-SIGNAL
CROWLEY

UPDATE: CROWLEY - Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting Monday afternoon at the Kathy Apartment Complex here.
According to Sheriff K.P. Gibson, deputies were called to the complex just before 4 p.m. One person was shot and transferred to Acadia General Hospital with what was described as non-life threatening injuries.
Deputies were almost immediately able to locate and detain two persons of interest. They were charged later Monday night.
Arrested were Davon Davonte Nickson, 21, and Edward Dontrell Nickson III, 25, both of the 700 block of Leslie Amos Street, Crowley. Each was charged with one count of assault by drive-by shooting and one count of attempted second-degree murder.
The two have been incarcerated in the Acadia Parish Jail pending bond.

Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in Kathy Meadows Apartments earlier this afternoon.
The incident occurred at approximately 4 p.m., and one person was transferred to a local hospital with the extent of his injuries unknown.
The sheriff's office is following up on leads.
The Post-Signal will provide more information as it becomes available.

