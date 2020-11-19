Arrest made in May death

A Crowley teen has been arrested and charged in the May shooting death of 17-year-old Emori Carter here.

According to Police Chief Jimmy Broussard, Xavien Jermaine Freeman, 17, has been booked with one count of first-degree murder. He is currently being held on a $1 million bond.

The shooting occurred in the early morning hours of May 15. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of West 10th Street and Western Avenue after reports of gun fire.

Upon arrival officers found Carter suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. Medical personnel were called to the scene but the victim died on scene.

It was the first reported homicide of the year.

From reports at the time of the shooting, Broussard reported the area is mixed residential and commercial and at least one witness heard the gunshots.