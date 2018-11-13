Arrests made, suspects remain at-large from Rayne shootings

RAYNE - Police Chief Carroll Stelly announced that on Thursday, Nov. 8, at 11:02 a.m., the Rayne Police Department received several reports of “shots fired” near Ann Drive and East A School Street.

Officers responded to the scene and apprehended Frank Leopaul and a juvenile who had both fled from officers.

During the initial scene investigation, officers executed a search warrant which led to the recovery of four ounces of marijuana and drug paraphernalia from the backpack of Frank Leopaul.

Officers are still investigating the incident but have charged Frank Leopaul, 23, and Paul L. Wheeler, 30, with multiple counts of attempted second degree murder.

In addition, officers charged Leopaul with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Leopaul is currently in custody at the APSO Jail.

Officers expect to charge at least four more suspects related to this incident.

On Friday, Nov. 9, at 11:33 p.m., the Rayne Police Department received reports of “shots fired” at North Bradford and East A School Street.

Officers responded and found a 47-year-old male victim, who reported that several males had attacked him because of alleged statements he made about the Ann Street shooting.

Officers later found the suspect’s vehicle at Paul Wheeler’s residence. Officers executed a search warrant on the vehicle and found two handguns, ammunition and 12 grams of marijuana.

The investigation led detectives to seek an arrest warrant for Paul L. Wheeler for attempted second degree murder. Officers expect to charge more suspects with lesser crimes related to this incident.

Wheeler has an outstanding warrant for two counts of attempted second degree murder. Officers believe Wheeler has fled Rayne to avoid prosecution. If anyone has information as to the whereabouts of Paul Wheeler, officers ask you to call 789-TIPS or use the anonymous P3 smartphone application. With either method, callers can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Anyone with information about either shooting incident are asked to contact Detective Ricky Gray at 393-2930.