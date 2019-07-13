Barry takes aim at Acadia Parish, south-central Louisiana

Sat, 07/13/2019 - 7:13pm
Parish-wide curfew in effect
Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
Saturday, July 13, 2019

UPDATE: As of sundown on Saturday, July 13, Barry is now a strong tropical storm once again with 65 mph winds with the storm's center of circulation headed straight through Acadia Parish.

Barry made landfall mid-day on Saturday as a Category 1 hurricane packing 75 mph winds, but the scattered storm was quickly downgraded to a tropical storm once the eye made landfall.

Acadia Parish remains under a flood watch as up to eight inches of rainfall is expected through Sunday.

Life-threatening rainfall of 10 to 15 inches with locally higher amounts is still possible for parts of south central and south east Louisiana throughout the night into Sunday evening.

Storm surge of 3 to 7 feet is expected for coastal sections of Vermilion, Iberia, and St. Mary Parishes. This includes Intracoastal City, Erath, Delcambre, Henry, Cypremort Point and Burns Point.

Damaging winds has and will continue to cause scattered to numerous power outages, trees blown down and damage to homes and businesses across southwest, south central and central Louisiana.

Isolated tornadoes are possible in rain bands in south central and central Louisiana.

Please keep in mine that Acadia Parish has a parish-wide curfew from 10 p.m. Saturday (July13) and 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the AcadiaParishToday.com | Crowley Post-Signal, Rayne Acadian-Tribune, Church Point News | Acadia Parish, La. for the complete story.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2019