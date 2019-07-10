Crowley mayor issues storm-related message

Wed, 07/10/2019 - 5:47pm
CROWLEY

The City of Crowley began preparing for the latest tropical weather event one week ago.
City crews have been actively removing debris from ditches and clearing drainage catch basins.
Mayor Tim Monceaux encourages anyone with knowledge of debris blocking drainage to please call Crowley City Hall at 783-0824 to report it.
The City is also continuing to give out 6 sandbags per driver’s license, which shows proof of residency.
Mayor Monceaux is imploring all drivers of vehicles on public roads and highways to please use extreme caution and do not enter areas that have high water.
The Mayor also warned that price increases are prohibited by the Governor’s declaration and citizens should report incidents of price gouging to the Crowley Police Department or other law enforcement agencies.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the AcadiaParishToday.com | Crowley Post-Signal, Rayne Acadian-Tribune, Church Point News | Acadia Parish, La. for the complete story.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2019