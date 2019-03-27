Crowley police investigating shooting with injuries

Wed, 03/27/2019 - 10:08pm
Occurred W. 5th St.
CROWLEY

The Crowley Police Dept. is investigating a shooting that resulted in injury to one victim.
According to Chief Jimmy Broussard, a CPD officer on patrol happened to be in the immediate vicinity of the shooting - on W. Fifth St. - at the time it occurred, approximately 7:24 p.m.
Reports from witnesses indicate that the male victim was outdoors when a vehicle came upon the scene and that more than one shooter emerged from the vehicle and began firing.
Multiple rifle casings were found on West Fifth between Avenues A and B.
The victim was transported via helicopter to a regional hospital.
Police have possible suspects and are searching for them at this time but would ask for anyone with any information to call 783-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 337-789-TIPS.

