Crowley police investigating shooting with injuries

The Crowley Police Dept. is investigating a shooting that resulted in injury to one victim.

According to Chief Jimmy Broussard, a CPD officer on patrol happened to be in the immediate vicinity of the shooting - on W. Fifth St. - at the time it occurred, approximately 7:24 p.m.

Reports from witnesses indicate that the male victim was outdoors when a vehicle came upon the scene and that more than one shooter emerged from the vehicle and began firing.

Multiple rifle casings were found on West Fifth between Avenues A and B.

The victim was transported via helicopter to a regional hospital.

Police have possible suspects and are searching for them at this time but would ask for anyone with any information to call 783-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 337-789-TIPS.