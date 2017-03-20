Family feud intensifies, police respond

Rayne Police continue to sort out the details of a weekend-long feud between two Rayne families that resulted in a number of fights.

Chief of Police Carroll J. Stelly said his department is investigating numerous disturbances over the weekend involving various members of the two families.

The altercations started Saturday evening around 10 p.m. and continued through Sunday night with Rayne Police and Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responding to over a dozen separate reported events of fighting, according to Stelly.

Most of the calls were in the northwest area Rayne area (along and north of Jeff Davis Street and west of The Boulevard) with some spilling over into the northeastern area known as “The O.G.” along North Bradford Street.

Stelly said officers were forced to release chemical agents to break up large crowds that were fighting.

In one incident in the North Bradford area, witnesses reported a shot being fired into the air, Stelly said. Several complaints of criminal damage to property were also reported.

Rayne officers are reviewing witness statements and Facebook videos to determine possible suspects and appropriate charges to file.

Anyone with any information or videos of the incidents is urged to call Rayne Police at 334-4215 or Acadia Crimestoppers at 789-(TIPS), 789-8477.

Callers will remain anonymous and could receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.