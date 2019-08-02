Police investigating abandoned vehicle, possible foul play suspected

Police are currently investigating an abandoned vehicle found under suspicious circumstances.

According to Chief Jimmy Broussard, the Crowley Police Dept. received a call at approximately 8 p.m. reporting an abandoned vehicle near the woods at the back of the West Crowley Cemetery.

Upon arrival they discovered a late model silver Cadillac.

Possible foul play is suspected.

The vehicle has been impounded by police and police are currently investigating the matter.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or the circumstances of its abandonment is asked to contact police at 783-1234 or call the Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish tips line at 789-TIPS / 789-8477 or download the P3 app on a mobile device to report tips anonymously. All callers to the tip line will remain anonymous.