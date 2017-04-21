Rayne gearing up for 45th Frog Festival

Chairman Nikki Link is inviting businesses, restaurants, and all non-profit organizations to participate in the second annual Frog Festival Frog Cook-Off on Saturday, May 13, at the Frog Festival Pavilion during the 45th annual Rayne Frog Festival.

Several teams and individuals accepted the challenge last year and proved that frogs are delicious prepared in several different ways!

Entry fee is $75 for participating businesses and restaurants for the first dish. A fee of $25 will be charged for each additional entry.

Non-profits will be offered an entry fee of $25 for as many dishes as they like.

Be creative or traditional with your dishes, however, absolutely no fried frog legs will be allowed.

There will be no set categories, however, the dishes will be awarded the following: Grand Champion (best overall); seond place, third place, Most Unique and People’s Choice.

The Rayne Frog Festival will provide serving bowls, spoons, forks, napkins — these are the only supplies to be used.

The Rayne Frog Festival will have a booth selling $10 bracelets which will allow sampling. Everyone must purchase a bracelet in order to sample.

Each team will be given two complimentary bracelets with entry. Everyone in your booth must have a bracelet. Additional bracelets may be purchased in conjunction with entry or at the booth provided by the festival.

All other concession will be sold separately at the festival grounds through other vendors (participants will not be allowed to sell or provide any concessions).

Booth spaces will be 12 feet by 12 feet. Teams may set up in assigned areas on Saturday, May 13, between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

Because of the safety factors involved, booth space will be assigned by the Frog Cook-Off Committee.

Participants will be responsible for providing booth and equipment, including cover, chairs, tables, etc. If a tent or framed booth is used, it must be free standing but anchored.

No vehicles may access the booth area on Saturday between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. and booths may not be torn down until 4 p.m. and must be cleared out by 5 p.m.

Teams may cook on site or bring their dish prepared, so long as it is ready by noon. A limited number of electrical outlets will be available. (Teams may consider cooking rice, noodles, etc ahead of time).

Judging will be at noon.

Teams are required to cook enough for at least 200 four-ounce samples; if cooking frog legs, please provide at least 200 legs.

Team captains will be responsible for seeing that each assigned area is kept clean, both during and after the event.

Teams are responsible for their own garbage. No dumping or cleaning of pots at the grounds.

Ice chest are allowed, but may not be used for outside drinks. All ice chests may be checked by the committee.

Team captains are required to check in and pick up serving supplies at the cook off booth provided by the Rayne Frog Festival.

Any questions should be forwarded to the Rayne Chamber of Commerce office at 337-334-2332 prior to the event.

Entries forms are available at www.raynefrogfestival.com or at the Chamber office.