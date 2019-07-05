Rayne Highway 35 bridge-north closed

RAYNE - The Highway 35 bridge just north of Interstate 10 in Rayne has been closed as of Friday afternoon following an inspection by the state's DOTD.

Rayne Police Chief Carrol Stelly stated the bridge has been closed due to an apparent crack in the pavement what is believed to be some type of sinking of the support beams.

Stelly also stated that officers with the Rayne Police Department will be on the scene to divert traffic.

Drivers are advised to take an alternate route and large vehicles (18-wheelers) are reminded to only travel truck routes.

Additional reports will be reported as they become available.