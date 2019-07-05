Rayne Highway 35 bridge-north reopens for traffic

UPDATE: Following repair work throughout the night, the Highway 35 bridge just north of Interstate 10 in Rayne that was closed Friday afternoon was reopened Saturday morning to normal traffic.

DOTD made repairs of an eight inch drop in a roadway seam midway through the bridge which is considered to be a result of the extreme heat of the past week. The work crew worked throughout Friday night as they cut out a section along the break and patched the area with road mixture. Inspection of the site will be made on a regular basis to ensure the repair remains in tact.

To ensure motorists were aware of the situation, officers of the Rayne Police Department were on site to divert traffic to other routes.

RAYNE - The Highway 35 bridge just north of Interstate 10 in Rayne has been closed as of Friday afternoon following an inspection by the state's DOTD.

Rayne Police Chief Carrol Stelly stated the bridge has been closed due to an apparent crack in the pavement what is believed to be some type of sinking of the support beams.

Stelly also stated that officers with the Rayne Police Department will be on the scene to divert traffic.

Drivers are advised to take an alternate route and large vehicles (18-wheelers) are reminded to only travel truck routes.

