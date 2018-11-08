Rayne Police investigate Thursday shooting
Thu, 11/08/2018 - 5:49pm
Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
Thursday, November 8, 2018
Officers of the Rayne Police Department investigate a shooting at the 400 block of Ann Drive near the intersection of East A School Street. Eyewitness reports claim two individuals exchange gunfire before the noon hour of Thursday, Nov. 8. Here, officers follow the trail of gun casings found throughout the area. The investigation is still in progress. (Acadian-Tribune Photo by Lisa Soileaux)