Shooting at funeral

A Crowley man was shot twice outside a local church following a funeral on Saturday.

Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said the victim, identified only as a white male, was shot twice, once in the arm and once in the chest, as he was exiting First Baptist Church of Crowley following the funerals of Brydon Kade “B.K.” Gray and Gray’s mother, Bernadette Richardson.

“Preliminary reports are that two subjects wearing hoodies approached the church from (the parking lot behind Bank of Commerce) as the funeral was ending,” Broussard said from the scene Saturday. “They shot the victim then ran.”

Witnesses reported hearing four shots.

The victim was rushed by police cruiser to Acadia General Hospital in unknown condition.

The victim had just attended the funerals inside the church.

Gray, 26, was, himself, the victim of a shooting in Crowley. He was shot multiple times outside a residence in the 700 block of Leslie Amos Street at about 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28.

His mother, Richardson, died the following day.

A New Orleans man has been arrested in connection with Gray’s death.

Ronald Lathers Jr., was taken into custody early last week and charged with second-degree murder in Grays death.

Broussard reported that two counts of attempted first-degree murder were added later in the week, referring to two people who were outside the house at the time of Gray’s shooting.

At press time Saturday, Broussard said the investigation was continuing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact either the Crowley Police Investigations Division at 788-4114 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 789-TIPS (789-8477). Callers will remain anonymous.