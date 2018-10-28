Shooting leaves one dead

A shooting in the West Crowley Subdivision has left one dead.

The incident occurred on the corner of J.D. Miller and Leslie Amos Streets.

According to Police Chief Jimmy Broussard, his office received the call at approximately 5:20 p.m. Broussard indicated that the victim and another male were sitting on a vehicle located in the front yard of the residence where the shooting took place when the shooter ran from around the back of the house and shot the victim in the back multiple times before fleeing in the same direction from which he had come. The other male was uninjured.

At this time police are unsure of the motive behind the shooting.

Although the victim's name is not being released at this time, Chief Broussard has confirmed that he was airlifted to a regional hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Police are asking that anyone with information related to the crime please come forward.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please call the Crowley Police Dept. at 783-1234 or the Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish tips line at 789-TIPS / 789-8477. All callers to the tips line will remain anonymous.