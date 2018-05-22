Student with handgun arrested at Armstrong Middle

Armstrong Middle School in Rayne was the scene of an arrest Tuesday morning of a 13-year-old student who brought a handgun to the school.

Tue, 05/22/2018 - 1:09pm Lisa Soileaux
Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
Tuesday, May 22, 2018

RAYNE - Rayne Police Chief Carroll J. Stelly announced Rayne Police Officers arrested a 13-year-old male at Armstrong Middle School Tuesday morning after an officer learned from an anonymous source that the student had a handgun on campus.
The juvenile was taken into custody for violating the following offenses: carrying a concealed weapon, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, possessing a firearm in a firearm free zone and possession of a stolen firearm.
As of press time, the student was being held at the Lafayette Detention Center until a scheduled hearing Wednesday morning.
Louisiana law prevents police from releasing the identity of a juvenile.

