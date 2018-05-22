Student with handgun arrested at Armstrong Middle

RAYNE - Rayne Police Chief Carroll J. Stelly announced Rayne Police Officers arrested a 13-year-old male at Armstrong Middle School Tuesday morning after an officer learned from an anonymous source that the student had a handgun on campus.

The juvenile was taken into custody for violating the following offenses: carrying a concealed weapon, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, possessing a firearm in a firearm free zone and possession of a stolen firearm.

As of press time, the student was being held at the Lafayette Detention Center until a scheduled hearing Wednesday morning.

Louisiana law prevents police from releasing the identity of a juvenile.