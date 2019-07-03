ULL Coach Tony Robichaux passes

Wed, 07/03/2019 - 2:11pm
LAFAYETTE

Family members have confirmed that Crowley native and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns head basesball coach Tony Robichaux has died.
Robichaux, who just completed his 25th season as the school's baseball coach, suffered a heart attack on June 23 and underwent two surgeries.
Robichaux is survived by his wife, the former Colleen Dailey of Iota, and their three children, Ashley, Justin and Austin. They also have eight grandchildren, Lon Paul, Ava, Silvia, Liam and Olivia, children of Ashley and her husband Lon Moody, and Evelyn and Roslyn, the daughters of Justin and his wife Leigh Ann. Austin is married to former UL volleyball player Sara Mossakowski. He is also survived by his father, Ray Robichaux, and three brothers.

