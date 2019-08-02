UPDATE: Body connected with abandoned vehicle found

UPDATE:

From the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office:

Yesterday the Crowley Police Department issued a request for assistance regarding Tim Breaux, 40, who was reported to be missing.

The body of Breaux was located on Wilder Road just south of Crowley.

As of now, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office will be conducting an investigation into the death of Breaux. We will work together with the Crowley Police Department as this investigation has now been classified a homicide.

At this point we are unable to release any additional information. All matters regarding this investigation will be released by the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office as the investigation allows.

Police are currently investigating an abandoned vehicle found under suspicious circumstances.

According to Chief Jimmy Broussard, the Crowley Police Dept. received a call at approximately 8 p.m. reporting an abandoned vehicle near the woods at the back of the West Crowley Cemetery.

Upon arrival they discovered a late model silver Cadillac.

Possible foul play is suspected.

The vehicle has been impounded by police and police are currently investigating the matter.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or the circumstances of its abandonment is asked to contact police at 783-1234 or call the Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish tips line at 789-TIPS / 789-8477 or download the P3 app on a mobile device to report tips anonymously. All callers to the tip line will remain anonymous.