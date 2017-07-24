Update as deputies investigate fatal hit-and-run near Rayne

UPDATE: Monday, July 24, 2017

Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office continue their investigation into a fatal hit and run which occurred at approximately 9:00 pm last night, July 23, on Quarter Pole Road near Highway 98 just east of Rayne.

The investigation revealed the victim, identified as Ricky Joyner, 61 of Rayne, was riding a bicycle on Quarter Pole Road when a vehicle driven by Ivy J. Roger, 42 of Rayne, struck Joyner. The vehicle fled the scene and was located not far from the scene of the accident. Roger left the vehicle and fled the area. Joyner was pronounced dead at the scene.

“During the investigation, deputies confirmed the identity of the driver as Roger and with the assistance of Rayne Police, were able to take Roger into custody in Rayne,” stated Sheriff K.P. Gibson.

After the apprehension of Roger, deputies secured a search warrant to obtain blood from Roger due to non-cooperation and belief that he was intoxicated. Roger has had multiple issues with driving a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Records indicate that prior to the fatal hit and run, that Roger has been charged with DWI on five separate occasions and was currently under suspension due to a previous DWI.

Roger was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail for hit and run, operating a vehicle under suspension and vehicular homicide. DWI charges are pending verification from the crime lab.

Sunday, July 24, 2017

RAYNE - Acadia Parish Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal hit-and-run on Quarter Pole Road just outside in the east city limits of Rayne.

A bicyclist was struck and died on scene just after 9:00 p.m., deputies say.

Deputies are actively investigating the scene as well as seeking a possible suspect.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.