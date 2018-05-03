Major chemical fire at Duson

Residents were being evacuated and traffic was halted along Interstate 10 at approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon as a major chemical fire at Flo Chem Industry was battled along the service road at the Duson/Mire exit (exit 92). Area fire departments, Acadia Parish Sheriff Department, Rayne Police, State Troopers, Hazmat and additional departments were on the scene of the massive fire and associated explosions. Motorists are urged to avoid the area. Additional pictures and info will be updated it they become available. (Acadian-Tribune Photo by Lisa Soileaux)