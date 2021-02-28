Rayne Police investigating 6th Street shooting

RAYNE - Rayne Police Chief Carroll J. Stelly has announced his office is investigating a shooting scene that occurred at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, on the 500 block of 6th Street.

Officers responded to the call and discovered one victim with a gunshot wound who was initially transferred to Acadia General then transferred to Lafayette General Hospital.

Anyone having information about the shooting is urged to call the Rayne Police Department at 334-4215 or the Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish tip line at 337-789-TIPS. They can also download and use the anonymous P3 smartphone application. Via either method, callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.