Rayne Police seeking information on four local fugitives

Mon, 03/13/2017 - 5:00pm Lisa Soileaux
Monday, March 13, 2017

The Rayne Police Department has released photos and information on four individuals wanted on various outstanding warrants.
• Sonny Dore, 27, is wanted on a warrant for vehicle burglary that occurred on Feb. 14 in the 200 block of Edgewood Drive.
Dore is 5 feet, 11 inches tall. His last known address is 800 Delord St., Lafayette.
•Claire Doucet, 30, is wanted for two counts of unauthroized use of an access card. Doucet allegedly used a debit card taken from a vehicle on Feb. 14 in the 200 block of Edgewood Drive.
Doucet is 5 feet, 4 inches tall. Her last known address is 101 Sills Drive, Rayne.
• Quinton Paul Marshall, 36, is wantged for stalking.
Marshall is 5 feet, 9 inches tall. his last known address is 409 Yvonne St., St. Martinville.
• Jansen Rabon, 19, is wanted in connection with a residential burglary that occurred on Oct. 26, 2016, in the 900 block of Hilda Street in Rayne.
Rabon is 5 feet, 4 inches tall. His last known address is 303 Auburn Drive, Carencro.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these individuals should contact the Rayne Police Department at 334-4215.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
P.O. Box 1381, Crowley, LA 70527
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2017