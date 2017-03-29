Rayne shooting suspect sought

Fredrick “Dope” Milson is being sought by the Rayne Police Department in connection with a shooting here Tuesday morning.

Rayne Chief of Police Carroll J. Stelly said his department is currently investigating the incident that sent one person to the hospital.

On Tuesday, March 28, at 10:45 a.m., Rayne Police responded to the 800 block of W. “B” North Street in reference to shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that two male subjects had been engaged in an altercation which led to one person being shot in the right leg and the shooting suspect fleeing the scene.

The victim was transported to Lafayette General Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

The suspect was identified as 61-year-old Milson of Rayne.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Milson is urged to call Rayne Police at 334-4215 or Acadia Crimestoppers at 789-(TIPS), 789-8477.

Callers will remain anonymous and could receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.