School bus hit by vehicle on I-10

Late Wednesday afternoon, Rayne Police were called to a crash scene just east of Rayne on I-10 involving a Calcasieu Parish school bus.

Police Chief Carroll Stelly stated the bus was returning from a field trip when a car, traveling east, crossed the median near mile marker 91, striking the bus traveling west.

The bus driver sustained injuries and was transported to a Lafayette hospital in critical condition, while the five students on board from Barbe High School were also transported to an area hospital to be seen by a doctor as a precaution.

The crash is still under investigation.