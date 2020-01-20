‘Government math’ used to solve(?) problem

Mon, 01/20/2020 - 10:51am
CROWLEY

Dear Editor:
In reference to the Thursday, January 16th, article, “Jury restores insurance benefits,” here’s a contentious problem that has easily been solved.
The preceding police jury “eliminated the parish contribution for health insurance for elected officials,” but that same jury voted a pay increase to offset (?) any further decrease in the salaries of said officials.
Now, the new jury has come into its term and rescinded the pay raises, then voted to reinstate the parish contribution for the health insurance. Realizing a $42,780 savings?
Don’t we love government math? As a society, at all levels — federal, state, city, even parish/county — we can afford anything and everything.
We can take a recent monetary outlay, rescind it, and call it a savings. After all, it’s not real money, is it? It’s only numbers!
Germaine Ropp

