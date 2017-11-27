Aloisio, Frey joined in holy matrimony

The beautiful St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Crowley was the setting for the Saturday, Oct. 14, nuptials uniting Andrea Michelle Aloisio of Lafayette and Jason Lawrence Frey of Iota.

Fr. Mikel Polson of St. Michael and Pastor Johann Sathre of Our Savior’s Church Midtown Lafayette officiated the 6:30 p.m. double ring ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of David Aloisio and Sara Rizzo Aloisio, both of Lafayette. She is the granddaughter of Rosario and Frances Aloisio of Lafayette and Tony and Herminia Rizzo of Chicago, Illinois.

Andrea is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and is presently employed in the marketing and public relations field.

The groom is the son of Francis and Germaine Manuel Frey of Iota. His paternal grandparents are Sylvester Frey of Iota and the late Helen Reiners Frey, and his maternal grandparents are the late Clem and Bessie Courville Manuel Sr. of Eunice.

Jason graduated from Iota High School before attending Louisiana State University-Eunice and McNeese State University, where he earned a Master of Business Administration degree. He is currently employed as the program manager at Medical Resources and Guidance.

Given in marriage by her father, the bride entered the church to the strains of “Trumpet Voluntary.” She was beautiful in an off-the-shoulder ivory satin wedding gown featuring an A-line silhouette and a crystal belt.

For her headpiece, the bride selected a fingertip length veil trimmed with beadwork, and she carried a round bouquet of lilac and fuschia peonies hand-tied with ivory ribbon.

A memento from the bride’s paternal grandmother served as “something old” and the bride’s wedding gown was “something new.” A memento from the bride’s late maternal grandmother was “something borrowed,” while a pair of earrings that were a gift from the groom was “something blue.”

Valerie Aloisio, sister of the bride, served as maid of honor. Lacey Frey, sister-in-law of the groom; Fallon Mason, lifelong friend of the bride; and Melanie Broussard, cousin of the groom, served as bridesmaids.

The bridesmaids wore formal dresses of their choice in shades ranging from lavender to deep purple, and each carried a long-stemmed lavender rose paired with baby’s breath and tied with silver ribbon.

Blaise Frey, brother of the groom, served as best man. Groomsmen were Derek Frey and Brandon Frey, brothers of the groom; Joey Aloisio, brother of the bride; and Mike Miller, friend of the groom. All of the groomsmen also served as ushers.

For her daughter’s wedding, the mother of the bride, the former Sara Rizzo, wore a formal length lavender chiffon dress finished with a sequined lace bolero jacket.

The mother of the groom, the former Germaine Manuel, selected a formal length teal chiffon dress featuring a silver beaded bodice and empire waist.

Music for the ceremony was provided by keyboardist Angella Callahan and trumpeters Joe and Joshua Stemplewski.

Selected scriptures were read by Gerard Frey, Godfather of the groom.

Following the wedding, a reception was held at Point-aux-Loups Springs Ballroom in Iota. The guest tables were topped with photographs of the bride and groom, rose petals in various shades of purple and purple and silver chocolate kisses. A special memory table held photographs of the couple’s late grandparents.

The bride’s cake was a three-tiered amaretto confection decorated with fresh lavender and ivory roses, baby’s breath and small deep purple flowers. It was served by Anne Ritter and Linda Manuel, aunts of the groom.

The groom’s German chocolate cake was baked by the groom’s mother and aunt and was decorated in a duck hunting theme. It was served by Dana Frey, aunt of the groom, and Melissa Fuselier, Godmother and cousin of the groom.

Guests at the wedding travelled from across the United States and various points throughout Louisiana.

On the evening prior to the wedding, the groom’s family hosted a rehearsal dinner in Iota. Guests enjoyed gumbo with all the sides and assorted desserts.

Following a wedding trip to the Caribbean, the newlywed couple is residing in Lafayette.