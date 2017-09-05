Aloisio, Frey to wed Oct. 14

The parents of Andrea Aloisio of Lafayette and Jason Frey of Iota are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their children.

The bride-elect is the daughter of David Aloisio and Sara Aloisio, both of Lafayette. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Tony Rizzo of Chicago, Illinois, and Rosario and Frances Aloisio of Lafayette. She is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and is presently employed in the marketing and public relations field.

The prospective groom is the son of Francis L. and Germaine Manuel Frey of Iota. His maternal grandparents are the late Clem and Bessie Courville Manuel Sr. of Eunice, and his paternal grandparents are Sylvester Frey of Iota and the late Helen Reiners Frey. He is a graduate of Iota High School, Louisiana State University - Eunice and McNeese State University, where he earned a master of business administration degree. He is currently employed as the program manager at Medical Resources and Guidance.

The couple will be wed on Saturday, Oct. 14, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Crowley. Fr. Mikel Polson will officiate the evening ceremony.

Following their wedding, the couple will reside in Lafayette.