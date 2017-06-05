Andrus, Robinson to wed Oct. 27

Mr. and Mrs. David Whitcomb Andrus of Lafayette are proud to announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Layne Whitcomb Andrus, to Mr. Ansley Collin Robinson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Albert Nelson Robinson III of Lafayette.

The bride elect is the granddaughter of Mr. Dwight Wilbur Andrus Jr. and the late Nedra Ferne Reed Andrus, and the late Mr. William Charles Broadhurst and the late Mary Jane Gates Romero.

Layne is a 2009 graduate of Saint Thomas More High School and Louisiana State University where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in education in 2014. She is an account manager at Dwight Andrus Insurance in Lafayette.

The prospective groom is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Albert Nelson Robinson Jr. and the late Mr. and Mrs. Tony Joseph Randazzo. Ansley is a 2006 graduate of Saint Thomas More High School and attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in geology in 2012 and a Master of Science degree in geology in 2017. He is employed with Apache Corporation in Midland, Texas.

The couple will be united in marriage on Friday October 27, 2017, at 7 p.m. at the Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist in Lafayette.