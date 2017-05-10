Announce June wedding

RAYNE - On the evening of June 2, 2017, a Nuptial Mass at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church will unite in marriage Cynthia Marie Ledet and Stuart Jude Cook, both of Rayne.

The bride-elect is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Timothy F. Ledet of Rayne. Her grandparents are Catherine Sandberg of Zwolle, the late Eugene A. Ledet, Larry Moore of Rayne, and the late Cynthia B. Leal.

Marie is a 2012 graduate of Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish, a 2016 graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a bachelor of science degree in geology, and is currently enrolled in graduate school at ULL studying geology.

The prospective groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Lewis J. Cook Jr. of Rayne. His grandparents were the late Danny and Lucille Champagne Domingue, and the late Lewis and Josie Petitjean Cook, all of Rayne.

Stuart is a 2011 graduate of Notre Dame HIgh School of Acadia Parish, 2016 graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a bachelor degree in education, and is presently employed by the Acadia Parish School Board as a teacher/coach at Crowley High School.