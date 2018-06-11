Boone, Hulin to wed Aug. 11

Lynn and Charlene Boone of Branch are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Madelyn Elaine Boone of Branch, to Corey James Hulin of Crowley.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Herbert and Elaine Gossen of Roberts Cove and the late Ramona and Robert Lynn Boone of Branch.

Madelyn is a 2011 graduate of Church Point High School and a 2015 graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. She is presently employed as a labor and delivery Registered Nurse at Acadian Medical Center in Eunice.

The prospective groom is the son of Roderick “Ricky” and Janice Hulin of Crowley. His maternal grandparents are Harold and Shirley Foreman Menard, and his paternal grandparents are Edvia Richard Hulin and the late Dalton Hulin, all of Crowley.

Corey graduated from Crowley High School in 2011 before attending the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration in 2015. He is currently employed as a staff accountant at Broussard Poché LLP, where he is working on obtaining his CPA license.

The couple is set to be wed on Saturday, August 11, at St. Edward Catholic Church in Richard. Fr. Wayne Duet will officiate the 7:30 p.m. ceremony.

Following their wedding the couple will reside in Branch.