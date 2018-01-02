Bride-elect Paige Mire fêted with shower

Paige Elizabeth Mire of Crowley, bride-elect of Seth Patrick Cormier of Crowley, was recently fêted with a bridal shower held at Estherwood Manor.

The 2 p.m. Christmas-themed shower was held on Saturday, Dec. 9, and was hosted by Lana Smith and Barbara Perrodin.

The approximately 20 guests on hand for the event enjoyed hors d’oeuvres, cookies and punch.

The bride-elect is the daughter of Kenneth “Tiger” and Tricia Perrodin Mire of Crowley. She is the granddaughter of Michael and Susie Perrodin, and of Katherine Ashworth and the late Kenneth Mire Sr., all of Crowley.

The prospective groom is the son of Durphy and Eva Merryman Cormier Jr. His maternal grandparents are Art and Carmen Merryman of New Iberia and the late Norma Merryman, and his paternal grandparents are the late Durphy and Lydia Cormier Sr.

The betrothed couple will be wed at Pointe Aux Loups Springs Ballroom in Iota on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Pastor Paul Burke of Crossroads Church will officiate the 5 p.m. ceremony.