Mr. and Mrs. John King

Colorado wedding unites couple

Wed, 07/26/2017 - 9:34am Lisa Soileaux
Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Katie Crader and John King were married July 1, 2017, in Keystone, Colorado.
The bride is the daughter of Gerald and Laura Crader of Houston, Texas.
The bridegroom is the son of Jane King and the late Charlie King of Essex, Iowa.
Maternal grandmother, Ms. Martha Hodge, and maternal grandfather, Mr. Robert King, were in attendance.
The bride, escorted by her father, wore an ivory gown of soft chantilly-style lace, gathered and wrapped over a sweetheart neckline. The dress was adorned by a beaded belt at the natural waist. She wore a garland headpiece made of fresh flowers similar to her bridal bouquet of white blooms.
Guests took the River Run Gondola to the Key Top Overlook where the ceremony was performed against the backdrop of the Rocky Mountains.
The wedding reception followed further up the summit at Alpenglow Stube.
Following a cocktail hour, guests enjoyed a sit down dinner and dancing.
The bride is a graduate of the University of Texas and the groom is a graduate of Iowa State University. Both are employed as chemical engineers with Chevron Phillips Chemical.
The newlyweds reside in Humble, Texas.
The couple will travel to Italy for their honeymoon in the fall.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2017