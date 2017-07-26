Colorado wedding unites couple

Katie Crader and John King were married July 1, 2017, in Keystone, Colorado.

The bride is the daughter of Gerald and Laura Crader of Houston, Texas.

The bridegroom is the son of Jane King and the late Charlie King of Essex, Iowa.

Maternal grandmother, Ms. Martha Hodge, and maternal grandfather, Mr. Robert King, were in attendance.

The bride, escorted by her father, wore an ivory gown of soft chantilly-style lace, gathered and wrapped over a sweetheart neckline. The dress was adorned by a beaded belt at the natural waist. She wore a garland headpiece made of fresh flowers similar to her bridal bouquet of white blooms.

Guests took the River Run Gondola to the Key Top Overlook where the ceremony was performed against the backdrop of the Rocky Mountains.

The wedding reception followed further up the summit at Alpenglow Stube.

Following a cocktail hour, guests enjoyed a sit down dinner and dancing.

The bride is a graduate of the University of Texas and the groom is a graduate of Iowa State University. Both are employed as chemical engineers with Chevron Phillips Chemical.

The newlyweds reside in Humble, Texas.

The couple will travel to Italy for their honeymoon in the fall.