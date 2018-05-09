Couple announces June wedding

Mr. and Mrs. Timothy F. Ledet of Rayne are announcing the engagement and approaching wedding of their daughter, Sarah Catherine Ledet, to Brandon Michael LeJeune, son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael L. LeJeune of Youngsville.

The couple will be married on Friday, June 1, 2018, during an evening Nuptial Mass at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Rayne, followed by a reception at The Crossing at Mervine Kahn, also in Rayne.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Catherine Sandberg of Zwolle, the late Eugene A. Ledet, Larry Moore of Rayne, and the late Cynthia B. Leal.

Sarah is a 2013 graduate of Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish, attained a Bachelor of Science degree from the College of Education at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 2017, and is employed by Episcopal School of Acadiana in Lafayette.

The prospective groom is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Van Junot of Plaquemine and Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence LeJeune of Livonia.

Brandon is a 2012 graduate of St. Thomas More High School in Lafayette, attained a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial technology from the College of Engineering in 2017 from the University of Louisiana of Lafayette, and is employed by the McIlhenny Company in Avery Island.

Following their wedding, the couple plans to make their home in Rayne.