Couple plans April wedding

RAYNE - Jim and Cindy Orillion of Rayne are announcing the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Caroline Haley Orillion of Lafayette, to Michael Timon Billeaud of Lafayette, son of Duane and Ann Billeaud of Lafayette.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of the late A.C. and Flo Thibodeaux Sr. of Opelousas, and the late Jimmy and Olympe Orillion of Rayne.

Caroline is a 2006 graduate of Rayne Catholic Elementary, a 2010 graduate of Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish in Crowley, and a 2014 graduate of The University of Louisiana at Lafayette in child and family studies. She then attained a master of social work in 2016 from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. She is presently employed by Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.

The prospective groom is the grandson of Margie LeBlanc of Lafayette, the late George LeBlanc, and the late Herbert and Ezila Billeaud of Lafayette.

Michael is a 2010 graduate of Lafayette Charter High School, attended South Louisiana Community College, and is currently employed by Acadiana Handicap Solutions in Lafayette.

The couple will be married on Friday, April 28, 2017, during a 6:30 p.m. Nuptial Mass at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, followed by a reception at River Oaks in Lafayette.

Following the wedding, the couple will reside in Lafayette.