Couple plans September wedding

Paul and Celeste Lalande of Church Point are announcing the engagement and upcoming wedding of their daughter, Claire Cathleen Lalande, to Dillon Shay Gatte of Rayne, son of Karla and Eric Thomas and Damon and Joan Gatte.

The engaged couple will be married on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, during a six-thirty evening Nuptial Mass at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Rayne.

Claire is the granddaughter of Philip and Dolores Z. Habetz of Roberts Cove, Daniel Lalande of Crowley and the late Andreé Lalande.

She is a graduate of Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish in Crowley, attained a bachelor of science degree in nursing, and is currently employed by Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette as a pediatric registered nurse.

Dillon is the grandson of Jody Wilkerson of Jennings, Clifford Beard of Crowley, Yvonne Trammel of Basile and Rudy Gatte of Iota.

He is a graduate of Notre Dame HIgh School of Acadia Parish in Crowley and is presently employed by Prevost Electric Company.

Following their wedding, the couple plans to make their home in Church Point.