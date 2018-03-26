Domingue, LaCombe set to wed Saturday, April 14

Kevin and Karen Domingue, Warren LaCombe and Jackie Miller, all of Crowley, are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their children, Brittany Michelle Domingue of Crowley and Christopher Dale LaCombe of Iota.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Wilbert and Theresa Thevis of Branch and Raymond and Genita Domingue of Rayne. She is a 2013 graduate of Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish and a 2017 graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. She is presently employed with Claire Edwards, Attorney at Law, LLC.

The prospective groom is the grandson of Thomas and Mable Thibodeaux of Lake Charles and Annie Lee Cart of Iota. An Iota High School graduate, he is currently employed at REACH4 Communications.

The couple will be wed on Saturday, April 14, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Crowley. Fr. Matthew Higginbotham will officiate the noon services.

Following their wedding, the couple will reside in Branch.