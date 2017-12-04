Evening Nuptial Mass unites Frank, Nickel

Emma Louise Frank of Robert’s Cove and Johndavid McAlpine Nickel of Crowley were united in holy matrimony on Friday, Dec. 1, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Crowley.

Msgr. Keith Derouen celebrated the 7 p.m. Nuptial Mass.

The bride is the daughter of Kevin and Kate Frank of Robert’s Cove. She is the grandaughter of Mrs. Garry Aycock of Robert’s Cove and the late Dr. and Mrs. Jack Frank of Crowley.

Emma graduated from Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish in 2012 before attending the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in business in 2016. She is presently employed as the receptionist at St. Michael Elementary School.

The groom is the son of Bonnie Luceil Harmon and Jeffry Paul Nickel, both of Crowley. He is the grandson of Mrs. Yvonne Nickel of Crowley and the late Mr. Lloyd Nickel, and of the late Mr. and Mrs. Harold Hue Harmon of Crowley.

Johndavid is a 2012 graduate of Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish and a 2016 graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. He is currently employed at Capitol Manufacturing in Crowley.

The bride, given in marriage by her father, was beautiful in a traditional white wedding gown with an off-white re-embroidered lace bodice overlay. The elegant dress featured a scoop neckline and A-line box pleat skirt that flowed into a sweep train. The bride paired her dress with a cream tulle cathedral length veil handmade for her by the mother of the groom and trimmed with the same re-embroidered lace of the bodice of the gown.

Emma carried a bouquet of winter green eucalyptus, larkspur and cream and white roses interspersed with greenery.

In keeping with tradition, the diamond in the bride’s engagement ring served as “something old” and a handmade handkerchief from her maternal grandmother served as “something new.” A blue topaz ring belonging to the groom’s godmother served as “something borrowed” and “something blue.”

Jane Frank Fluitt and Ella Marlene Frank, sisters of the bride, served a matron and maid of honor, respectively. Bridesmaids were Sarah Nickel and Ashley Rath, sisters of the groom; Jillian Frank, sister-in-law of the bride; Audrey Duhon, niece of the groom; and Emily Cullen and Leah Hundley, childhood friends of the bride.

The bridal attendants were clad in floor length blue-gray dresses featuring pleated bodices and sashes at the necklines, and they carried bouquets of the same flowers as the bride.

The duties of best man were fulfilled by William Taylor Nickel, brother of the groom. Standing as groomsmen were Jeffry Brice Nickel and Jeffery Duhon, brothers of the groom; Kevin Frank Jr. and David Frank, brothers of the bride; and Charlie Mayeux and Joseph Schmid, friends of the bride and groom.

Flower girls were Mae Cullen and Ellie Savant, family friends of the bride, and Ella O’Meara, niece of the bride.

Luke Fluitt, nephew of the bride, Julian Duhon, nephew of the groom, and Matthew Frank, brother of the bride, served as ring bearers.

For her daughter’s wedding day, the mother of the bride, the former Kate O’Meara selected a red taffeta floor length dress.

The mother of the groom chose a green velvet floor length dress.

Ushers were Jack Frank and Joseph Frank, brothers of the bride, and Connor Goss, Kade Petry, Kyle Beard, Jacob Sloan, C.J. Hundley and Jake Melancon, all friends of the bride and groom.

Musical selections for the ceremony were provided by organist Alberta Lyons, who also organized the music, vocalist Jodi Bollich, trumpeter Will Green and violinist Tommy Benoit.

Scriptures were read by Jeanne Nickel, aunt and godmother of the groom; Cathy Hundley, family friend of the bride and groom; and Joseph Frank, godson and brother of the bride.

Offertory gifts were presented by Caroline Nickel, Jack Nickel, Catherine Nickel and Oliver Nickel, all cousins of the groom.

Immediately following the reception, family and friends joined the newlywed couple for a reception at Le Grand Hall at the Grand Opera House in Crowley, with the historic venue being decorated with fresh flowers, ivory candles and white poinsettias.

The bride’s three-tiered round cake included lemon, red velvet and wedding cake flavors and was made by Grace Deshotel, family friend of the bride. It was iced in traditional white and topped with fresh flowers.

In lieu of cake, a cheese and charcuterie tray, along with a homemade banana cake, also made by Deshotel, was served on behalf of the groom.

Out-of-town guests at the wedding traveled from Atlanta, Georgia; Miami, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; and San Antonio, Texas.

On the evening prior to the wedding, Dr. and Mrs. Michael Melanson, aunt and uncle of the groom, hosted a rehearsal dinner at their home.

Following a wedding trip to Cancun, Mexico, the couple will reside in Crowley.