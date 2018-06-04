Evening Nuptial Mass unites Smith, Autrey

Katelyn Elaine Smith of Roberts Cove and Matthew Curtis Autrey of Cecilia were joyously united in holy matrimony on the evening of Friday, June 1.

Rev. Kevin Bordelon and Deacon Ulysse Joubert, godfather of the groom, officiated the 6:30 p.m. Nuptial Mass at St. Leo IV Catholic Church in Roberts Cove.

The bride is the daughter of Kent and Darlene Smith of Roberts Cove. She is the granddaughter of Herbert and Elaine Gossen of Roberts Cove, and of Loretta Smith Leonards of Crowley and the late Gene Smith.

Katelyn is a 2008 graduate of Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish and a 2014 graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in health promotion and wellness. She gained her certification as a wellness coach in 2016 and is currently employed at Sterling Wellness Solutions in Crowley.

The groom is the son of Mickey and Brenda Autrey of Cecilia. His maternal grandparents are the late John and Mary Jane Landry of Cecilia, and his paternal grandparents are Geraldine Autrey of Lafayette and the late Curtis Autrey.

Matthew graduated from Beau Chene High School in 2007 before attending the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in general studies in 2011. He is currently employed by the St. Landry Parish School Board as a teacher/coach at Opelousas High School.

Escorted to the altar by her father, the bride entered the church to the strains of “Trumpet Voluntary.” She was gorgeous in an off-white Pronovias of Barcelona gown. The sleeveless gown featured a bateau neckline, an illusion front bodice enhanced with lace and a plunging back. Self-fabric buttons were noted at the zipper, which led to a chapel length train with scalloped edging, and a hand-beaded rhinestone belt defined the dress at its natural waistline.

The bride paired her gown with a matching chapel length veil of sheer illusion edged with satin and lace appliques.

Katelyn carried a bouquet of white and light blue hydrangeas, white stock and silver dollar eucalyptus tied with a white satin ribbon.

In keeping with tradition, the bride carried the gold wedding band of her late paternal grandfather in her bouquet as “something old” and wore pearl earrings given to her as a gift by the groom’s parents as “something new.” “Something borrowed” was a broach that had belonged to the bride’s late maternal great-grandmother, Marie Frey Leonards, that the bride wore clipped in her hair, and a blue rosary entwined in her bouquet, previously entwined in her mother’s bouquet when her parents were wed 33 years ago, was “something blue.” Additionally, a six pence given to the bride by her friend Kadie Lee Castro was placed in the bride’s shoe for love, prosperity and good luck.

With the wedding party processing to “Canon in D,” Kara Comeaux Fontenot, cousin of the bride, served as matron of honor. Serving as bridesmaids were Ellyn Boone Lalande, Madelyn Elaine Boone and Anne Francis Faulk, cousins of the bride, and Kristy Autrey Faulk, sister of the groom.

The bridal attendants were clad in full length Nouvelle Ansale dresses in blue steel with varying bodices of their choosing.

They carried hand-tied bouquets of white hydrangeas, white stock and silver dollar eucalyptus.

The duties of best man were fulfilled by Evan Michael Ruiz, friend of the groom. Standing as groomsmen were Sean Matthew Osborne, friend of the groom; Jason Lee Faulk, brother-in-law of the groom; John Michael Autrey, brother of the groom; and Jacob Allen Smith, brother of the bride.

Guests were ushered to their seats by Herbert Joseph Gossen Jr., godfather of the bride.

Musical selections for the ceremony were provided by organist Alberta Lyons, violinist and vocalist Hunter Lambert and vocalist Karen Melancon.

Prelude music included “Maria zu lieben,” “On this Day O Beautiful Mother,” “Hail Mary, Gentle Woman” and Parkinson’s “Ave Maria.”

The parents and grandparents of the bride and groom were seated to “Always be a Child.”

For her daughter’s wedding day, the mother of the bride, the former Darlene Gossen, selected a full length midnight blue gown featuring left-side ruching, chiffon layers at the hem and three quarter length sleeves. The round neckline and sleeves were elegantly embellished with rhinestones and crystals.

The mother of the groom, the former Brenda Landry, chose a sleeveless navy blue tea length dress with a crew neckline and sequin-embellished bodice. A sequin-embellished jacket featuring a single crystal button closure and three-quarter length sleeves completed her attire.

Both mothers wore wristlet corsages of ivory garden roses and miniature white carnations accented with dusty miller.

Selected scriptures were read by Kim Smith Cormier, godmother of the bride, who delivered the First Reading; Carlee Claire Faulk, godchild of the groom, who delivered the Responsorial Psalm; and Kadie Castro, friend of the bride, who delivered the Second Reading.

Following the wedding, guests joined the newlywed couple for a reception held at The Warehouse Event Center in Rayne.

The venue was beautifully decorated in a Southern romance theme featuring cotton throughout the historic space. A formal portrait of the bride was displayed on a wrought iron easel on the piano.

The bride’s three-tiered cake, topped with fresh flowers, included fillings of amaretto, cookies and cream, raspberry cream cheese and butter pecan and was iced with white buttercream. The bottom tier was decorated in a knife-edge style, while the middle tier was adorned with fleurs-de-lis and the top tier featured a quilted pattern enhanced with pearls. The confection was served by Kim Cormier, godmother of the bride.

The groom’s cake, carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, was made in the shape of the state of Louisiana and edged with butter toffee ganache and chopped pecans around its base. It was topped with an Acadian flag and surrounded by chocolate-covered strawberries.

Guests at the wedding traveled from Arkansas and Texas, as well as various points throughout Louisiana.

On the evening prior to the wedding, the parents of the groom hosted a rehearsal dinner at Fezzo’s in Scott. Guests at the 7 p.m. event enjoyed chicken pasta, seafood and steaks.

Following a wedding trip to Montego Bay, Jamaica, the couple will reside in Scott.