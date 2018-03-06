Evening wedding unites Mire, Cormier

Paige Elizabeth Mire and Seth Patrick Cormier, both of Crowley, exchanged wedding vows Saturday, March 3, at Pointe Aux Loups Springs Ballroom in Iota.

Pastor Paul Burke of Crossroads Church officiated the 5 p.m. double ring ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Tricia and Kenneth “Tiger” Mire Jr. of Crowley. She is the granddaughter of Susie and Michael Perrodin, and of Kathy Ashworth and the late Kenneth Mire Sr., all of Crowley.

Paige graduated from Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish in 2011 before earning a business degree from the University of Phoenix. She is presently employed as an administrative assistant at The Ellington.

The groom is the son of Eva and Durphy Cormier Jr. of Crowley. His maternal grandparents are Carmen and Art Merryman of New Iberia and the late Norma Merryman of Crowley, and his paternal grandparents are the late Durphy Cormier Sr. and the late Lydia Cormier, both of Crowley.

A 2008 graduate of Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish, the groom is the Training Division Commander and SWAT Commander of the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, as well as a confirmation teacher at St. Michael Catholic Church.

Guests were ushered to their seats by Chad Perrodin, godfather of the bride, and Jarrod Motty, nephew of the groom.

Given in marriage by her father, the bride processed up the aisle to the strains of Johann Pachelbel’s “Canon in D.” Paige was gorgeous in a timeless floor length antique ivory lace Madison James mermaid gown featuring a bateau neckline and cap sleeves. The open scoop back with lace illusion and covered buttons provided the perfect touch of elegance to the gown, and the skirt, trimmed with a scalloped lace hem, flowed into a classic sweeping train. For her headpiece, the bride selected a stunning ivory double layer knee length veil trimmed with tulle.

Paige carried a lovely bouquet of dusty rose, lavender and white roses, purple hydrangeas and lavender with seeded eucalyptus hand-tied with navy satin and a piece of lace from her mother’s wedding dress.

In keeping with tradition, the lace from her mother’s wedding dress served as “something old,” while her own wedding dress served as “something new.” “Something borrowed” was a pair of cameo earrings that had belonged to the groom’s late maternal grandmother and were attached to her bouquet, and her shoes were “something blue.”

The wedding party processed to “A Thousand Years” by The O’Neill Brothers.

One of the bride’s best friends, Mia Fantroy, served as her matron of honor, and her sister, Alison Mire, served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Valerie Rue, another of the bride’s best friends, and Jessica Cormier, sister of the groom.

The bride’s attendants wore blush A-line gowns featuring spaghetti straps and off the shoulder cap sleeves, criss-cross bodices and cummerbund-defined waistlines. They wore rose gold rhinestone tear drop earrings that were gifts to them from the bride, and they carried smaller versions of the bride’s bouquet.

Mark Cormier, brother of the groom, served as best man. Standing as groomsmen were Philip Cormier, brother of the groom; Mikeal Dartez, friend of the groom; and Noah Mire, brother of the bride.

Landon Guidry, godchild of the bride, served as junior groomsman.

Serving as flower girl was Lydia Cormier, niece of the groom, and serving as ring bearer was Anthony Dartez, godchild of the groom.

For her daughter’s special day, the mother of the bride, the former Tricia Perrodin, selected a taupe floor length fit and flare gown. The complimentary champagne bodice featured a lace overlay and cap sleeves and was embellished with sparkling rhinestones.

The mother of the groom, the former Eva Merryman, chose a floor length silver grey gown featuring a bodice with a matching lace overlay, bateau neckline and cummerbund waist.

Following the ceremony, friends and family joined the newlywed couple for an on-site reception in their honor.

The guest tables were alternatingly topped with Mason jars filled with baby’s breath, votive candles placed atop wood slices and lanterns with flowers.

The bride’s multi-tiered round cake was iced in a ruffled design with traditional buttercream and adorned with fresh flowers.

The groom’s cake was a rectangular deluxe cheesecake topped with a fondant thin blue line flag.

On the evening prior to the wedding, the groom’s parents hosted a 7 p.m. rehearsal dinner at the Rice Palace restaurant in Crowley.

Following a wedding trip to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, the couple will reside in Crowley.