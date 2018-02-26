Floating shower honors bride-elect Katie Marie Istre

Friends and family of Katie Marie Istre of Crowley recently gathered for a floating bridal shower in celebration of her engagement and upcoming marriage to Dylan Paul Broussard of Rayne.

The Jan. 7 shower was held at the Rayne home of the bride’s aunt, Tara Pellerin, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Approximately 35 guests attended the mid-day event and enjoyed a brunch menu of chicken salad sandwiches, boudin, chips and dip and bagels and cream cheese, along with coffee and punch.

For the occasion, the bride-elect wore an ivory knee length sweater dress featuring bell sleeves.

Honored as a special guest was the great-grandmother of the groom, Jackie Fogleman. Out-of-town guests registered from Crowley and Scott.

The shower was hosted by Kodi Credeur, Sophia Cramer, Ashley Borde, Magan Cramer, Tori Vidrine and Cameron Broussard.

The bride-elect is the daughter of E.P. and Heidi Istre of Crowley. She is the granddaughter of the late Clyde and Wanda Navarre Jr. and the late Carlton and Pat Istre.

Her prospective groom is the son of Jamie and Laigha Broussard of Rayne. His maternal grandparents are Mike and Cheryl Suiter of Rayne, and his paternal grandparents are Marianne Prejean of Rayne and the late Darryl Broussard.

The couple will be wed on Saturday, Feb. 24, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Crowley. Fr. Matthew Higginbotham will officiate the noon nuptials.

Following their wedding, the couple will reside in Baton Rouge.