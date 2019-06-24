Istre, Durgan exchange wedding vows

Shelby Lynn Istre of Branch and Juwan W. Durgan of Mamou were joyously united in holy matrimony on the evening of Saturday, June 22.

Revs. Tim Moffett, Michael Fontenot and Joshua Johnson officiated the 6 p.m. double ring ceremony at First Baptist Church in Eunice.

The bride is the daughter of Nancy and Paul “Jackie” Loewer of Branch and Angie and Jeffery Istre of Kaplan. Her maternal grandparents are Phyllis and Dennis Leonards of Crowley, and her paternal grandparents are Deanna Landry of Lafayette and the late Angelas Istre Jr. of Lyons Point.

Shelby graduated from Iota High School in 2015 before enrolling in the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where she will earn a bachelor’s degree in secondary education in the fall. She is a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Eunice and has been employed at the H. Rouse Caffey Rice Research Center in Crowley for the past seven years.

The prospective groom is the son of Melissa and Lt. Col. Robert Perryman Jr., United States Army, of Fairfax, Virginia, and the late Chad Williams. He is the grandson of Priscilla Faye Durgan of Mamou and the late Austin Durgan, and of Ellen and Lawrence Skimmer of Lake Charles.

Juwan is a 2011 graduate of Mamou High School and a 2016 graduate of Louisiana State University Eunice, where he earned an associate’s degree in computer science. He is presently a student at New Orleans Theological Seminary, with plans to graduate in the fall. He is currently employed as the youth pastor at Emmanuel Baptist Church, as well as with LAS Fire and Safety in Eunice.

The church doors were hung with grapevine wreaths of sunflowers, ruscus and blue thistle. The altar cross was adorned with a swag of sunflowers, thistle, ruscus and baby’s breath, and pews were marked with beaded ivory sashes combined with sunflowers, rice, ruscus and baby’s breath.

Guests were ushered to their seats by Tray Richard and Brandon Richard, cousins of the groom.

“How Beautiful,” “Everlasting Love,” “10,000 Reasons” and “The Prayer” were performed on vocals and piano as prelude music while the guests were seated.

The mothers and grandmothers were seated to “Always Be a Child.”

Escorted by her father, Jeffery Istre, and her twin brother, Zachry Istre, the bride entered the church to the strains of “What a Wonderful World.” She was gorgeous in a boho-inspired gown featuring a chic A-line silhouette with unique horizontal lace motifs, scattered lace appliqués and a striking lace hem on tulle over dot tulle. Spaghetti straps ran from a sweetheart neckline to a square back trimmed with illusion lace, and the back of the gown was finished with covered buttons over a zipper closure and a semi-cathedral train.

For her headpiece, the bride selected a long, flowing handmade veil of vintage lace with vintage lace ribbons adorning each side. It was paired with a crown of seeded eucalyptus, gunni eucalyptus, blue thistle, baby’s breath and ribbon.

In keeping with tradition, the bride carried items that had belonged to her maternal great-grandmothers as “something old.” One was an antique cross pendant that had belonged to the late Annie Zaunbrecher Leonards, and the other was an antique cameo brooch that had belonged to the late Helen Bollich Robichaux. Both were tucked in her bouquet.

The bride’s wedding dress served as “something new,” while “something borrowed” was an antique brooch, lent to her by a cousin and held in her bouquet, that had belonged to her paternal great-grandmother, the late Ducrecia Broussard Istre, on whose birthday the wedding was taking place.

Serving as “something blue” was a blue rosary that had been gifted to her maternal grandmother by her maternal grandfather for their 46th wedding anniversary.

Also tucked into the bride’s bouquet was a small framed photo of her other paternal great-grandmother, the late Ena Boullion.

The couple’s attendants entered the church to Pachelbel’s “Canon in D.”

Jessie LaFosse, sister of the bride, served as matron of honor. JoBeth Caswell and Haley Gorham, sisters of the bride, and Kaylyn Lewis, sister of the groom, served as bridesmaids.

Each was clad in a white lace top in a style chosen by the attendant paired with a flowing, floor length chiffon skirt in sunflower yellow.

They carried bouquets of baby’s breath wrapped in brown raw muslin ribbon with dusty blue and ivory tegan ribbon streamers.

Serving as best man was Devante Thomas, friend of the groom. Standing as groomsmen were Randy Brown and Tyler Langley, friends of the groom, and the bride’s twin brother Zachry.

Naya Caswell, niece of the bride, served as flower girl, while Austin Perryman, brother of the groom, served as ring bearer.

For her daughter’s wedding, the mother of the bride, the former Nancy Leonards, selected a short sleeve, scoop neck midi dress of polished allover lace in cobalt blue. She wore a wristlet of blue thistle, baby’s breath, seeded eucalyptus and cream majolica roses wrapped in sheer satin cream ribbon.

The mother of the groom, the former Melissa Durgan, chose a sleeveless knee-length dress in sunflower yellow lace over a taupe underlay. She wore a corsage of blue thistle, baby’s breath, seeded eucalyptus and cream majolica roses wrapped in sheer satin cream ribbon.

Following the recession of the wedding party to “Oh, Happy Day,” family and friends joined the newlywed couple for a reception at Cypress Grove in Eunice.

The bride’s cake was a two-tier vanilla and chocolate marble bundt cake drizzled with icing. It was adorned with flowers in keeping with those of the wedding and topped with a natural wicker heart.

Served with the bride’s cake were matching “bundtinis” in chocolate chocolate chip, classic vanilla, white chocolate raspberry and red velvet.

The groom’s vanilla cake was designed to look like the cover of a Spiderman comic book.

Out-of-town guests at the wedding traveled from Texas, Virginia and various points throughout Louisiana.

On the evening prior to the wedding, the parents of the groom hosted a rehearsal dinner at Fezzo’s in Crowley.

Following a wedding trip to Eureka, California, and Sequoia National Park, where they will see the giant redwood trees, the couple will reside in Mamou.